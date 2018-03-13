The first trailer for the highly anticipated 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald' has been released.

The second of five adventures - which has been penned by 'Harry Potter' author J.K Rowling - follows on from the end of the first film, which was released back in 2016, and has been helmed by David Yates.

Now the first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and fans finally get to see Jude Law portraying Hogwarts headteacher Albus Dumbledore in action.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of the iconic school for witchcraft and wizardry which first graced the big screen in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' back in 2001 and was the main setting for the boy wizard during his adventures.

However, the sequel - which is set years before The Boy Who Lives is even born - follows the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald [Johnny Depp] escaping from the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

Now the wizard is gathering followers to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In order to stop him and his plans, a young Dumbledore [Law] enlists the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander [Eddie Redmayne] who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested even among friends and family.

The new film sees Redmayne and Depp reprising their respective roles alongside a number of other returning casts Katherine Waterston as Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie and Dan Fogler as Jacob Fowalski.

Ezra Miller is back as Credence, Zoe Kravitz will take on the role of Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner will play Newt's brother Theseus Scamander.

Although the majority of the cast was already announced, the teaser trailer only showed Law, Redmayne, Depp, Waterston and Fogler in full action.