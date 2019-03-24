The Prodigy have asked fans wanting to ''pay their final respects'' to the late Keith Flint to line the procession route for his funeral next week.
The Prodigy have urged fans to ''raise the roof'' for Keith Flint's funeral.
The 'Firestarter' singer took his own life aged 49 earlier this month and will be laid to rest on Friday (29.03.19).
And though the service will be private, the band have invited people wanting to ''pay their final respects'' to the musician by lining the procession route in Braintree, Essex.
Along with a map of the route, the band posted on Twitter: ''Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!
''If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday.''
While the church service will be for close friends and family only, fans will be able to listen to the funeral from outside the building.
They added in another post: ''The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear.''
Keith's bandmate, Liam Howlett, recently thanked fans for their kind messages and tributes that have been created in honour of his friend.
Sharing a picture of a memorial to the late singer in East London on the band's official Instagram account, Liam wrote: ''Thankyou people for all the tributes, they have really touched us and kept us going this week ,, This one is @ellwoodleo , brick lane London Town.
''Massive respect Liam H #theprodigy (sic)''
Liam, 47, previously told fans his friend had taken his own life.
He wrote on Instagram: ''The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.
I'm shell shocked , f**kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy .''
