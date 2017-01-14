Fadi Fawaz's family are ''worried about his mental state'' following the death of George Michael.

The 43-year-old fine art photographer discovered his famous partner dead in bed on Christmas Day (25.12.16) and, despite claims that he and the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker had split several months before, Fadi's nephew Josh Fawaz insists the pair were ''very much together and in love'' and he is concerned that his uncle won't be able to cope with the tragedy.

Josh said: ''They were very much together and in love. Two days prior to George's death I was in the pub in London with my uncle and he called him to say he'll be home soon.

''They were living together, they hadn't split. I'm worried about his mental state, to be honest. I don't know how he'll cope without George.''

After Fadi - who previously revealed he had slept in his car outside George's home the night the star passed away - failed to revive the singer, he called police and then made a heartbreaking call to Josh.

Josh told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I've never heard a grown man cry so much. Fadi called me saying 'what am I going to do without him?'

''They spent almost every day together for six years. He was so upset, he had been crying at the house beside George and I believe he found him dead.

''I'm the first person to know that he (Michael) passed away.''

Fadi has been speaking to police about George's death, but Josh insisted any speculation he played a part in the 'Praying for Time' hitmaker's passing is ''bulls**t''.

He said: ''Fadi has had the finger pointed at him but it's all bull***t.

''There was nothing but love in that relationship; he has been called a leech and all sorts, but he never took advantage or would do anything to hurt George.''