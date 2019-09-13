Fadi Fawaz has branded the late George Michael ''a f***ing crack head''.

The former hairdresser - who has been living in a hotel after being ordered to leave the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker's London abode - has lashed out at his ex-partner in a foul-mouthed rant on Facebook.

He wrote: ''What a f****d up ikon who was addicted to DHB and f***ing a crack head thos George f***ing Micheal.(sic)''

Fadi was arrested in July for allegedly trashing the former Wham! star's former home in Regents Park, central London, after he was asked to move out.

Fadi has been staying in the house since George's death in December 2016, because he claimed the 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' hitmaker had given him permission to stay there.

But despite his claims, Fadi - who had an on and off relationship with George - was not mentioned in the late star's will, though that didn't make him comply with repeated requests to leave.

A source close to the late star's family previously said: ''Fadi is being a real pain about all this.

''He has refused to leave despite several letters and requests in the last 18 months. He is blanking them out and it appears he now has squatters rights. It's been going on for such a long time that it's hard to know what to do next. The lawyers are seeing what can be done. It would be a lot easier if Fadi just upped sticks and left.''

The 'Praying for Time' hitmaker had left his various properties and most of the rest of his estate to his sisters Yioda and Melanie.

The house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, where he passed away was recently sold for £3.4 million.

Lawyer John Reid, who acts for George's family and estate, confirmed: ''We can confirm that we have now sold George's former home in Goring-on-Thames.''

And the lawyer appealed for fans to leave the new owners - who are thought to have already been local to the area - to enjoy their home in peace.

He added: ''It was a place that he loved, not least for the privacy that it afforded him.

''We would therefore kindly ask that the new owners have their privacy respected and are able to enjoy the property as he did.''