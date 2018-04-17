Fadi Fawaz is selling George Michael's possessions - and insists he will not get a job.

The 44-year-old fine art photographer is offloading items which belonged to his late boyfriend - who he dated from 2012 until his death in 2016 aged 53 - so he can ''survive'' amid an ongoing legal battle with the late 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker's family.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Goerge Micheal Items for sale if you interested please let me know. It's a way so I can survive till we solve the problems with his family and lawyer. Since I'm left with no help and since no one is human anymore.

''Am willing to sell any story as well .

''Iam done with being respectful towards George Michael or the rest.

''I will fight for my right from George Michael till the last day of my life.

''And no I won't get a job .(sic)''

This comes after Fadi - who still lives in George's London home, which is estimated to be worth around £5 million - recently tweeted he wanted to get ''revenge'', but didn't reveal the context.

He wrote: ''I swear on my mothers life and my life

''I will revenge till the last breath of my life.

''Whatever it takes and I will do anything to revenge

''The future is sad (sic)''

Despite insisting he won't venture into employment, Fadi - who is said to be involved in a legal battle with George's family over the late singing legend's £105 million fortune - has been working on a novel but recently got stuck on the plot.

Last month, he tweeted: ''Looking for a good writer to help me with my book please get in touch.

''its a fiction story about female twins from small village in Holland one is a prostitute (Ayesha) and the other is a whore (Magrouma) both have a dream to work at the twins towers in New York Both of them unaware of 9/11 so get on the plane arrive in NWC and made a pack

''they made a pack at the airport that they will go separate ways and only meet each other at Tower Twins where they are both have a job and their dreams have come true so they both get in a different taxi and thats where im stuck :( (sic)''

In December, Fadi admitted he misses George ''so much''.

He wrote: ''Today was the last time I saw your beautiful face looking like an angel. I miss you so much my beautiful man George. Fadi xxx (sic)''