Former Creation Records boss Tim Abbott believes Liam and Noel Gallagher will eventually reform Oasis.

The iconic label signed Oasis in 1993 and the Alan McGee co-founded firm's former managing director has compared the former bandmates and siblings' rivalry to soap opera 'Coronation Street' and admitted he doesn't believe the drama will last.

Despite the pair being at each other's throats for years, ever since their backstage bust-up at their final concert in Paris in 2009, Tim thinks they will resolve their issues in the end and get the band back together.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary 'Liam vs Noel: Brothers at War', which airs tonight (27.06.19), he said: ''Do I think they're gonna re-form? Yes, I do. It's the original indie soap, it will run longer than ­ Coronation Street.''

Tim feels the 'Some Might Say' hitmakers fell off ''the wagon'' when their 1995 LP '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' propelled them to global superstardom.

He said: ''You have that in your life or in your career and everyone is going to go a bit potty. The wheel was gonna come off the wagon.''

Noel, 52, has persistently ruled out a reunion with Liam, 46, and recently labelled him a ''fat man in an anorak''.

The 'Wonderwall' group's former guitarist-and-songwriter slammed the ex-frontman after he suggested he should be made Prime Minister and make it ''the law'' for the Britpop group to reunite.

Liam tweeted: ''Get oasis back together I'd make it law (sic)''

However, he was less than impressed by Liam's remark and mocked his younger sibling for his appearance and for wearing parkas all the time.

Noel, who called Liam's fans who hate his solo work 'Parka Monkeys' in the past, said: ''If they want to hear old Oasis songs they're being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on so they can go and see that.

''I've no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis.''

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker - who quit Oasis immediately after their Paris gig fight - insists their fans are stuck in the past and ''refuse to believe'' it's over.

He continued: ''I'm afraid Oasis is in the past and that's it.

''There's a lot of people in England who refuse to accept that it's over.

''It's like when they watch boxsets and they don't like the ending.

''They refuse to believe that is the way it ends because they didn't want it to end like that.

''I'm afraid life is not like that, you know.''

The 'Little By Little' hitmaker - who is estimated to be worth around $60 million - also insisted he doesn't need the money and is focused on making ''new'' solo music now.

He said: ''Why would we get back together?

''We will never make new music, f*** that. To do what? One more tour and make more money?

''What's the point of that?

''I'm in a place where it's about 'now'. It's about creating new stuff.''

And just last week, Noel quipped that he'd rather ''put s**t on a pizza'' and eat it than listen to Liam's solo music.

When asked if he'd rather watch his rival football team Manchester United win a quadruple, or watch the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker perform at Wembley, Noel said: ''I think I'd rather eat my own s**t. I'd rather put s**t on a pizza and be force fed it than listen to that bozo f***ing murder his own songs.''