Evan Spiegel admits becoming a father has been ''life transforming''.

The Snapchat CEO and his wife Miranda Kerr welcomed son Hart into the world last month and he adores fatherhood, though he can't quite put his feelings into words.

He told E! News: ''It's impossible to describe. It's a life transforming event.''

Evan is also a stepfather to the 35-year-old model's son Flynn - whose father is Orlando Bloom - and they share a close bond.

Though Flynn is only seven, he is already tech savvy and communicates with Evan via email when the tech mogul is away.

Evan said: ''Flynn is seven and he's already on his iPod. We email. Very emoji heavy. It's good!''

The 28-year-old app guru enjoyed a Father's Day ''extravaganza'' last weekend with himself and both his and Miranda's dads.

He quipped: ''Now I have a dad grilling set, which is a positive addition.''

On the day, Miranda penned a touching tribute to her ''wonderful'' spouse.

She wrote on her social media accounts: ''To my wonderful husband. Watching you become a Father warms my heart. You're a natural and Hart is the luckiest boy to have you as his Dad.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Miranda previously admitted Flynn was so desperate for her and Evan to have a baby, he demanded to know if she was pregnant just a day after they married in May 2017.

Speaking during her pregnancy, she said: ''Evan and I had been together for a while, and [Flynn] was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first.'

''The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'''