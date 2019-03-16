Eva Longoria Baston ''cried'' over the lovely birthday messages she received.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star has thanked her family, fans and friends for reaching out to her on her birthday on Friday (15.03.19).

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you all so much for all the birthday wishes!! I'm having the best day with my loved ones and getting a lot of kisses from my Santi baby! Thank you all for sending me so much love and kindness today and always! I've cried like 3 times today from people's messages! #AgeIsJustANumber #ThatsWhatYouSayWhenYouGetOlder (sic)''

Eva previously admitted she ''can't remember'' what life was like before becoming a mother to Santiago, eight months, who she has with her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston.

She wrote: ''My sweet angel, you are 6months today and it feels like you were just born yesterday! Although I can't remember my life without you. Your laughter melts my heart in ways you will never know. I love mi cosita preciosa! #BabyBaston #Santi #6Months (sic)''

And the 44-year-old actress recently admitted the ''best part'' of being a mother is seeing her little one go through every stage of his life.

She added: ''The best part of being a mom is that I get to see every stage my son encounters and I think it's the best thing ever. Like the first time he giggles, I think that is the best part of being a mom. Then he goes to another stage where he rolls over, and I think that is the best. Everything he does is the best thing about being a mother! ... I'm still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He's starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch. I have a really great group of girlfriends who are mums who have been through it and give really good advice. It's just really nice to be surrounded by that tribe of women.''