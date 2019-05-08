Eva Longoria Baston has spent the past six months in ''torture'' getting in shape for Cannes Film Festival.

The 44-year-old actress - who welcomed son Santiago, her first child with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston into the world last June - has shared a series of her personal training sessions with Beverly Hills fitness instructor Grant Roberts on her Instagram profile as she prepares for the annual movie event in France later this month.

Alongside a video of her doing an intense arm workout, she captioned the clip: ''Getting it in before Cannes! Thanks to @grantrobertsfit for the past 6 months of torture! (sic)''

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star previously insisted she never felt any ''pressure'' to lose weight after giving birth and simply ignored anyone who criticised her fuller figure because she's always been confident in herself.

She said: ''I don't really succumb to any pressure.

''So if people were saying, 'Hurry up and lose weight,' I don't know, because I don't listen to it.'

''I've had some amazing women in my life - my mom, my sisters - who really taught me about my self-worth from very early on in life.

''I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth.''

Eva has been on a ''very serious'' weight training programme and being more careful with her diet, but she's happy she didn't rush getting back into exercise and gave her body the time it needed to recover.

She said: ''I still love yoga, but my workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training.

''I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn't too hard about getting back into shape.

''Now I'm working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I'm barely starting to get back into it.''

Eva has previously admitted she hates working out and always hopes her personal trainer will cancel their sessions so she can avoid a gym visit.

She said last year: ''I don't enjoy working out. I always wish my trainer doesn't show up! I'm always like, 'I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels...'''