Eva Longoria Bastón is set to make her feature directorial debut with '24-7', which will star Kerry Washington.
Eva Longoria Bastón will direct Kerry Washington in '24-7'.
The 'Desperate Housewives' star is set to make her feature directorial debut in the Universal workplace comedy, whilst also producing and acting alongside the 'Scandal' actress.
The 43-year-old actress has teamed up with Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson, who will produce the feature under FeigCo Entertainment whilst Longoria Bastón and Washington will produce under their respective UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Simpson Street.
The script has been penned by Sarah Rothschild and follows the story of a group of women accountants who work against a group of male co-stars in a bid to solve a fraud case.
Meanwhile, Eva previously admitted she wasn't ''reaching her full potential'' as an actress.
She said: ''I knew when I was on set [as an actress] I wasn't reaching my full potential as a human being, and I love telling people what to do - I'm really good at it. I say this confidently, not arrogantly. I'm a really good director because I'm a woman, because directing is about problem-solving and I think woman are the best problem solvers in the world.''
And Eva has always said her ''goal'' is to direct and produce.
She explained: ''My goal has always been to direct and produce. I want to see my stories reflected on the big and small screens. I want more control over my destiny in this industry. Economic mobility is one way to empower Latinas. Latinas are the CEOs of the household finances and health decisions. I want to give women the tools to make sure they become engines for good.''
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
