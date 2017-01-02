Eva Amurri Martino is suffering from depression after her son cracked his head when a Night Nurse dropped her baby.

The 31-year-old actress - who has Marlowe, two, with Kyle Martino - has opened up about the guilt she feels after her son ''suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain''.

Explaining what happened on her blog, she wrote: ''A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor.

''Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing.

''To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement ... You know that I have an (irrational) phobia of hospitals. To be in one for two days under such circumstances was nearly unbearable for me, not to mention how scary and emotional those days were for the entirety of our family.''

And despite what happened, Eva - who is the daughter of Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon - insists she forgives the nurse as she understands that anyone could make that mistake.

She added: ''Well, let me tell you - the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I had all those same thoughts and more. I wept in the hospital, telling anyone who would listen that it should have been me. That I was to blame.

''The truth is, even this woman who came so highly recommended, with a perfectly clean track record, could make a very human mistake. It ''could happen to anyone'', and as they told me repeatedly in the hospital, it DOES happen to anyone. More often than you'd like to hear.

''Obviously, the (extremely upset and remorseful) nurse is no longer working for our family, though we forgive her. And even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to effect me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life.''