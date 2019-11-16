Kelle Bryan says Eternal had to be ''protected'' from passionate Take That fans.

The 44-year-old singer - who was part of the girl group with Louise Redknapp and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett - admitted the 'I Wanna Be The Only One' hitmakers couldn't be spotted out and about the the boy band without receiving abuse from their fans.

She said: ''That's why we were so protected. If you were even seen standing next to one of the boys you'd be in trouble.

''The fans would be so vicious! They'd send you hate mail and all sorts. It was lethal!''

Kelle was asked if Eternal would ever play pranks on Take That - which at the time featured Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Mark Owen - but the overly jealous fans meant being ''too friendly'' was dangerous.

She added to new! magazine: ''We'd have to be careful in that respect because Take That fans were militant. We had to careful not to be too friendly with the boys. You didn't mess with their fans - they were deadly!''

Meanwhile, Kelle also claims she was bullied out of the 1990s hit girl group before she as sacked in 1998.

She explained: ''It was a difficult time, I kept my head down and just tried to get through it. Being bullied meant I was unhappy and isolated for a lot of it.''

However, the 'Loose Women' panellist was able to discover what went wrong when she reunited with the sisters for 'The Big Reunion' in 2014.

She added: ''The point of 'The Big Reunion' was to find out why I was sacked in 1998 and why I was treated in the way that I was. It was good because we got to iron all that out and put it all to bed.''