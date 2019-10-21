Indya Moore and Holland Roden have joined the cast of 'Escape Room 2'.

The duo - who appeared in 'Pose' and 'Teen Wolf' respectively - have been revealed for the upcoming horror sequel alongside Thomas Cocquerel ('Table 19'), Carlito Olivero ('East Los High') and Isabelle Fuhrman ('The Hunger Games'), who will star alongside the returning Taylor Russell and Logan Miller.

The sequel follows the first 'Escape Room' movie - which hit the big screen in January this year - and it is set to be released in August 2020.

Plot details for the film have been kept under wraps thus far.

The first film followed six strangers - played by Russell, Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani, Jay Ellis and Tyler Labine - who find themselves in a maze of deadly rooms, and must use their wits to find the clues or die.

Adam Robitel returns to direct the film - produced by Neal H. Moritz - which has been written by Bragi. F. Schut.

Robitel, 41, has previously directed 'Insidious: The Last Key', and he admitted that the ''limited resources'' of 'Escape Room' - the film was made on a £9million production budget - had changed his approach to filmmaking.

Speaking before the film was released, he said: ''With 'Escape Room', it was very limited resources. And I think what's happening now, unfortunately, is, because Jason Blum has been so successful with some of these small films, all the genre movies are being capped at a certain price; unless you're doing something like 'It' where you have this huge IP and they're willing to spend a lot.

''I think, in that respect, we're always challenged. But it does make you be more resourceful, and it makes you really think about what you truly need.''