Erin Foster ''loves'' being married.

The 37-year-old writer - who is the daughter of David Foster - tied the knot with businessman Simon Tikhman on New Year's Eve (31.12.19), and has said she's ''really happy'' with the way their wedding went, because it turned out to be her ''perfect wedding''.

She said: ''We honestly really love being married - it's fantastic. I'm really happy with the way that I looked and the way the venue looked. I'm really happy with the ceremony. Honestly, it was my perfect wedding and I really think people had so much fun.''

But Erin does admit they went overboard on the number of speeches they allowed guests to give, as she says there were 17 different people giving a toast.

She added: ''The rehearsal we had 17 speeches or something crazy. It was Simon's fault. It was a lot. Simon had like 14 people speaking. I had five people speak on my behalf. Honestly they were all really great.''

Now their wedding is over, Erin and Simon are taking the time to enjoy life as newlyweds, which the beauty admits feels ''cosy and safe''.

She explained: ''I think it's different for everyone because some people say they don't feel any difference. It depends how long you've been together and what your relationship was like before. Simon and I have only been together a year and a half altogether, so it moved so fast that all of a sudden we're like, 'Holy s**t, we're married.' It feels really nice and it feels safe and cozy that I have a husband. Like I have a person keeping me safe from the world, you know?''

And Erin says she didn't feel ''depressed'' when her wedding was over, because she and Simon were so eager to start the rest of their lives together.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I think as women, your whole life is built around your wedding day, and you really should focus much more on the marriage that's going to come after it. So, Simon and I have been paying attention to the kind of relationship that we have and the marriage we're gonna have, and that's so much more important than a wedding.

''And so when the wedding was over, we weren't depressed that the best day of our lives was over. We were so excited that we were starting. That's probably the better place to be coming from.''