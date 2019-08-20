Erin Foster is engaged to her partner Simon Tikhhman.

The 36-year-old actress and daughter of musician David Foster has only been romancing Simon for a year, but the pair are already set to take their relationship to the next level, as they revealed on Tuesday (20.08.19) they have gotten engaged.

Erin's older sister Sara Foster broke the news on her Instagram account when she uploaded a picture of the 'Barely Famous' actress showing off her engagement ring.

And Sara, 38, joked in the caption: ''Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring (sic)''

Moments later, Erin took to her own Instagram account to post a photo of her shocked reaction, and wrote: ''How on earth did I pull this off?''

The 'Circle' star began dating the businessman in August last year, when sources said Simon treated the actress ''wonderfully''.

Insiders said at the time: ''It has been around six months and they are very serious. Erin and Simon met through mutual friends in L.A. Things are going well. Simon is a really good guy and treats Erin wonderfully.''

Meanwhile, the engagement comes just two months after Erin's dad David, 69, tied the knot with his 35-year-old partner Katharine Mcphee in London in June.

Erin and Sara previously praised Katharine prior to the wedding, and said they were ''lucky'' to have a new stepmother they are ''genuine friends'' with.

Sara said: ''We love our future stepmom. Our dad's very happy and we're excited.''

To which Erin added: ''We got very lucky that she is so funny and we genuinely are friends with her. [You have to] have a sense of humour to be in this family.''

David has Erin, Sara, and 32-year-old daughter Jordan with his ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, as well as 46-year-old daughter Amy from his marriage to B.J. Cook, and 49-year-old Allison, whom he placed up for adoption when she was born but reconnected with almost two decades ago.