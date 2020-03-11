Erdem thinks having a twin sister attracted him to the ''extraordinary power of the feminine''.
The 43-year-old womenswear designer - whose full name is Erdem Moralioglu - believes his interest in ''femininity'' stems from the relationship he has with documentary-maker sibling Sara.
He said: ''I've always been really interested in the feminine and the language of femininity and I think that might have something to do with having a twin who's the opposite sex.
''There was always an extraordinary power to the feminine.''
The designer loves putting together garments that have a ''tension'' to them.
He explained: ''I've always been attracted to things that have a tension to them and things that don't necessarily go together.''
And Erdem believes clothes are a great form of personal expression.
He told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I think clothes are an extension of who you are.
''It's not different to when you're a teenager, frustrated and trying to express who you are. Everything is a bit of a clue.''
However, the designer insisted he doesn't pay much attention to his own outfits.
He said: ''I look at so much visual information every day, I very rarely think about what I'm wearing.''
Erdem thinks it is a ''tremendous privilege'' to stage fashion shows for his eponymous label because it is a ''great power'' to be able to transport an audience somewhere else for a short period of time.
He said: ''To take an audience somewhere for eight minutes is a great power.
''To have that platform as a springboard to create a world for just a short period of time and to get to say something every season is a tremendous privilege.''
