Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81.

The singer-and-actor - who made his name in variety shows in the 1960s and starred in 1970 comedy movie 'Carry On Loving' - passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning (18.12.19), a statement from his family has confirmed.

Taking to Kenny's Twitter account, his children Amy and Bobby said: ''Saddened to share this news with you all. Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning. He will be remembered & missed by many. We would like to say a massive thank you to the NHS & the people at Sue Ryder for all their support.

''Bye Dad, we will love you always!''

The veteran entertainer - who was awarded an OBE for his illustrious career - made his name as an entertainer in the 1960s when he had several hit records, including the top 10 singles 'You Can Never Stop Me Loving You' and 'Up On The Roof'.

He attempted to represent the UK at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 1962, taking part in competition 'A Song For Europe' with his track 'There's Never Been A Girl', but he failed to make it through to the competition.

Culturally his success was significant because he was one of the few English black singers in British pop music at the time.

His TV career took off and he appeared in numerous shows throughout the 70s and 80s, including 'Celebrity Squares', 'Z-Cars' and 'Room at the Bottom' and most recently 2007 crime thriller 'The Riddle'.

Tributes have flooded in for Kenny since the news of his passing.

Radio presenter Danny Baker logged on to Twitter to write: ''Kenny Lynch has died. Huge talent, a pioneer and tremendous company. One of the key witnesses to the 20th UK music/entertainment scene he had a million stories. Yet one of the cagiest interviewees when on air. Wasn't interested in his 'place' in pop culture. He was there.''

Boy George tweeted: ''God Bless Kenny Lynch. R.I.P. My love and condolences to his family and friends. Absolutely huge part of my 70s life and on.''

'Match of the Day' host and retired England footballer Gary Lineker also remembered Kenny on social media, as he joked about the actor's timekeeping.

He wrote: ''Really sorry to hear that Kenny Lynch has passed away. Such a delightful, funny, talented man.

''Played golf with him on many occasions and he was simply the best company ... when he wasn't late.''

Remembering his golf buddy, former 'EastEnders' star Craig Fairbrass wrote: ''Absolutely gutted to hear the death of Kenny Lynch was lucky enough to have spent some time with him playing golf watching him sing and reminiscing of the good ol days with my Dad back in the East End as kids. Lovely man. RIP x.''