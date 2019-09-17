Emma Willis is worried about how social media will affect her children.

The 43-year-old TV presenter has children Isabelle, 10, Ace, seven, and Trixie, three, with husband Matt Willis, 36, and revealed she plans to keep her children away from social media for as long as possible.

Emma told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think you have to educate them on it from as early as they'll understand it. Let them know the positives and the negatives, be totally realistic. The dangers of it as well. I think you've just got to be totally transparent with them.

''Personally, for me I will try and keep them off it for as long as possible because when they're a little bit older, a little bit more mature, a little bit more understanding of life, I think they'll be in a much better frame of mind for them to be in going into it.''

Emma also revealed she tries to be open with her kids about all aspects of social media.

She told new! magazine: ''I want to keep them off it as long as I can, but education is key. Don't get me wrong, social media can be a wonderful thing and it can help many people, but it can also be a horrible place.

''There is good and bad in everything, so as long as they know the good and the bad, the reality and the non-reality, then that's all I can do for them until they're mature enough to understand what it really is.

''Things just naturally come up in conversation. If something is happening on social media and it's a discussion in our house and it's appropriate, then we make sure they know about it. They do classes in their schools on how to be safe online.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' and 'Big Brother' host has signed up to replace Maya Jama and Alice Levine on 'The Circle' - the Channel 4 gameshow which sees a group of contestants compete for a whopping £100,000 whilst living in a block of flats where their only form of communication is via social media.

And Emma recently revealed she believes the programme is a ''brilliant big beacon'' for showing the ''younger kids'' just how easy it is for people to pretend they are someone else online.

She said: ''One of the things I really like about it is the fact that it highlights the fact you don't know who you're talking to and if that's the overriding thing that comes through the show, that's fantastic.

''Especially for younger kids growing up and maybe being innocent to what happens on social media.

''I think the show is a brilliant big beacon to emphasis the fact that you just don't know.''