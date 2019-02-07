Emma Roberts will return for the ninth season of 'American Horror Story'.

The 27-year-old actress - who previously appeared in 'Coven' (season three), 'Freak Show' (season four), 'Cult' (season seven) and 'Apocalypse' (season eight) - is to star in Ryan Murphy's next installment of his anthology series, with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy cast as her love interest.

Creator Ryan revealed their casting on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of Gus alongside the caption: ''That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9 (sic)''

The 27-year-old sportsman - whose previous acting experience was playing himself in a 2016 episode of 'The Real O'Neals' and a cameo in 2017's 'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming' - commented on the post: ''AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.''

Details about the plot for the upcoming series are being kept under wraps, but it's likely both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will have roles as they have featured in every other installment so far.

One person who won't be tuning in to season nine is Julia Roberts because the 'Pretty Woman' star is being too afraid to tune in and watch her niece Emma in the show.

Emma previously said: ''She's too scared.''

But it isn't just Julia whose frightened of the spooky programme, as Emma herself often watches it ''with her eyes closed'' because she finds some of the scenes too terrifying.

She added: ''I'm basically too scared to watch it even. Because when you're shooting it, it's not scary and then ... they add in all the effects and cut it together. I mean, I sometimes watch it with my eyes closed. I don't blame her.''

The new series of 'American Horror Story' has yet to have a release date, but studio FX recently confirmed they have commissioned the programme as far as season 10.