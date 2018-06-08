Emma Nelson has joined the cast of 'Where'd You Go Bernadette' alongside Cate Blanchett.

The young newcomer - who makes her big screen debut in the film based on Maria Semple's novel - beat over 500 other actresses to take on the role of Blanchett's daughter, Bee.

Speaking on the extensive casting process, director Richard Linklater said: ''There are so many talented actors in her age range, and we saw hundreds of them for the role of Bee, but several things ultimately swayed me toward Emma.''

He went on to add that his decision to cast Nelson - despite her being new to the movie scene - was ultimately down to her confident nature.

The filmmaker said: ''In addition to her intelligence and utter natural quality, I was most impressed with her composure, confidence, and unflappability. Even though this was her first movie role, she wasn't intimidated.''

The eighth-grader - who previously dabbled in acting on the stage after starring in the lead role for the pre-Broadway production of 'Trevor! The Musical' - landed her part in the feature film after a couple of auditions where she was then asked to read with 'Big Fish' star, Billy Crudup and Blanchett.

The plot sees the 'Ocean's 8' actress play Nelson's mother and an architect-turned-recluse who disappears right before a family vacation.

Other notable names attached to the motion picture - which is set for release March 22, 2019 - are Kristen Wiig, Laurence Fishburne, Troian Bellisario and Judy Greer.