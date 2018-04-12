Emma Kenney is seeking treatment after getting involved with a ''fast crowd''.

The 18-year-old actress is receiving professional help to overcome unspecified issues relating to personal ''battles'' as she doesn't want to see herself slide down a ''slippery slope''.

She told E! News: ''I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21.

''It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse--anxious and depressed.

''It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.''

The 'Roseanne' star is hopeful she'll get her life back on track and has urged her fans to seek help if they feel they need some support with issues they are struggling with.

She added: ''I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that's what's going to happen, and I'm going to continue on that positive road.

''I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak. I'm going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I've always been.''

The 'Shameless' actress revealed earlier this week she was planning to take a break from social media and her life in Los Angeles so she could find her ''peace''.

She tweeted: ''hello & goodbye (for a bit) ive decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. this sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness(sic)''