Emma Corrin is set to play the late Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown' but won't join the series until its fourth season.
The 23-year-old actress will take on the role of the princess - who tragically died in a car accident in 1997 - in the streaming giant's drama about the British monarchy, however the much-anticipated character will be introduced in the show's fourth series rather than their upcoming third season.
And Emma is ''beyond excited'' to have been cast as the ''icon''.
She said: ''Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season. I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.
''Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!''
'The Crown's' creator, Peter Morgan, explained that he was ''immediately captivated'' by Emma when she came in for her interview as the royal, who was known as Lady Diana spencer before her marriage to Prince Charles.
In a statement Peter said: ''Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer.
''As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.''
The 'Grantchester' star will join the star-studded cast in its fourth series alongside Olivia Colman - who has taken over Claire Foy's role as Queen Elizabeth - and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, a role previously portrayed by Matt Smith.
