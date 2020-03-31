Emily MacDonagh is scared about giving coronavirus to her and Peter Andre's children.

The NHS doctor is on the front line fighting the virus pandemic - which causes severe breathing difficulties in some patients - and she is worried she will pass it on to her young kids, Amelia, six, and Theodore, three.

She wrote in OK! magazine: ''If I wasn't working for the NHS then I would only be leaving my house if it was absolutely necessary. Of course I'm worried that I could potentially bring it home to the kids, but I'm trying to be sensible and washing my hands and changing out of my clothes straight away before having a shower. I'm also not going too near them where possible, but it's a challenging time.''

Peter - who also has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price - also previously admitted he worries about his children but is fully supportive of the great work Emily and her colleagues are doing for people across the country.

He shared recently: ''Here's the thing, she obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality. But obviously because she's now exposed to the virus quite a lot, at the moment, in the last few days, it means right now we are having to be in separate rooms. I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it.''

Only last week, Peter made a public appreciation post for his wife Emily and her NHS colleagues and all those helping during the crisis on Instagram.

He captioned his post on the photo-sharing platform: ''We thank our nhs staff, teachers, carers, anyone in any position that is helping with the current crisis. Thank you @nhswebsite @piersmorgan @lorrainekellysmith @itv @gmb (sic)''