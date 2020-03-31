Emily MacDonagh admits she is terrified about giving coronavirus to her and Peter Andre's children as she works as an NHS doctor.
Emily MacDonagh is scared about giving coronavirus to her and Peter Andre's children.
The NHS doctor is on the front line fighting the virus pandemic - which causes severe breathing difficulties in some patients - and she is worried she will pass it on to her young kids, Amelia, six, and Theodore, three.
She wrote in OK! magazine: ''If I wasn't working for the NHS then I would only be leaving my house if it was absolutely necessary. Of course I'm worried that I could potentially bring it home to the kids, but I'm trying to be sensible and washing my hands and changing out of my clothes straight away before having a shower. I'm also not going too near them where possible, but it's a challenging time.''
Peter - who also has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price - also previously admitted he worries about his children but is fully supportive of the great work Emily and her colleagues are doing for people across the country.
He shared recently: ''Here's the thing, she obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality. But obviously because she's now exposed to the virus quite a lot, at the moment, in the last few days, it means right now we are having to be in separate rooms. I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it.''
Only last week, Peter made a public appreciation post for his wife Emily and her NHS colleagues and all those helping during the crisis on Instagram.
He captioned his post on the photo-sharing platform: ''We thank our nhs staff, teachers, carers, anyone in any position that is helping with the current crisis. Thank you @nhswebsite @piersmorgan @lorrainekellysmith @itv @gmb (sic)''
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
How has coronavirus affected the music world this week?
James Righton's latest album is well-produced, well-arranged and put together very proficiently and professionally.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.