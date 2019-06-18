Emily Eavis wants the BBC to stop obsessing over the weather at Glastonbury Festival.

The co-organiser of the legendary Worthy Farm event - who is the youngest daughter of the festival's founder Michael Eavis - wants broadcasters to stop focusing on wet weather at the event as she feels excessive coverage makes the rain seem worse than it is.

In an interview with Radio Times, she said: ''The TV producers have such power. They can focus on that and make it look much worse than it is. Do they need to capture the weather? How much of a talking point does it become? Sometimes you'd see John Peel totally drenched, with bin liners over his legs almost looking like, 'Help, get me out of here!' ''

Emily, 40, also went on to explain that organisers have chosen to prevent BBC cameras filming the late night areas in a bid to give festival goers more privacy.

She said: ''It's about giving people the choice, so they can see different stages, not just the Pyramid Stage. So we will access some of the further corners of the site and some of the smaller stages. But at the same time, we try to prevent cameras from being in the late night areas as much as possible. People don't want to think their aunt is watching them there!''

Glastonbury will be headlined by The Killers, The Cure and Stormzy this year and will be joined on the bill by the likes of Liam Gallagher - who made his solo debut at the festival on the Other Stage in 2017 - Miley Cyrus, Johnny Marr, Billie Eilish, George Ezra, Kylie Minogue and many more.