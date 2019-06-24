Emily Eavis has quashed claims that Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper are performing a secret set at the Glastonbury Festival 2019.

The co-organiser of the legendary Worthy Farm event - who books the acts with her father, the festival's founder Michael Eavis - says that although many fans would like to see the pair perform as their characters Ally and Jack from their film 'A Star is Born' she claims there is no truth in Edith Bowman's claims that Bradley, 44, told her he'd been in talks with Emily and her manager husband Nick Dewey about singing on the Park Stage.

Taking to her Twitter account to extinguish the excitement, Emily wrote: ''Before this one gets out of control ... the answer is no, that isn't happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.) (sic)''

Radio and TV presenter Edith let slip Bradley and Gaga's potential set during an appearance on television series 'Sunday Brunch'.

She said: ''I may know one [surprise act], I can't possibly say.

''On my podcast I had Bradley Cooper talking about 'A Star is Born', and when I spoke to him I was like, 'I just want to see you guys do a gig, you know play it live.'

''He was like, 'Well we have been talking to Nick and Emily Eavis about it, we'd do the Park Stage,' and I said that would be amazing. Bradley Cooper and Gaga doing the Park Stage.''

Glastonbury gets underway on Wednesday (26.06.19) following a one-year break, and there are still two special slots yet to be filled.

At the time of writing, the Park Stage has a vacancy at 11.30am to 12.10pm on Saturday (29.06.19), and 6.15pm to 7.15pm on the same day.

For the 2018 movie, Bradley filmed scenes as his alter ego Jack Maine on the famous Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm site in Somerset, South West England. He was allowed on stage to create a performance before Kris Kristofferson's set in 2017.