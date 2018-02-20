Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has hailed Liam Gallagher's set last year ''incredible'', whilst revealing they've booked the first headliner.

The world famous music extravaganza held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England will go on a break this year, but Emily has revealed they've already chosen one of the acts to close the Pyramid Stage.

And while she refuses to let slip any artists they have in mind to perform, the curator was full of praise of the former Oasis frontman's performance on the Other Stage.

Emily - who chooses the acts with her father Michael Eavis - told NME magazine: ''We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field? Incredible.

''We aren't giving anything away as to who we are looking at for next year's festival, but we've booked one headliner so far...''

Emily said that they could rebook Kanye West, who headlined three years ago.

Asked about the possibility of the 'All Day' rapper gracing the main stage, she said: ''Maybe, but it's a little bit too soon to talk about it now.''

The event, which will return in 2019, is the perfect place for Liam to perform with the Foo Fighters after the 45-year-old rocker turned down the chance to duet with the 'Best of You' group last year.

The 'Songbird' songwriter was invited by frontman Dave Grohl to join them on the Pyramid Stage, but Liam declined because of the lack of time for rehearsals.

The 'Greedy Soul' singer said at the time: ''He asked me to come on and do a song. I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.''

However, the rocker said he would've loved to have done a duet with the 'Run' hitmakers' drummer Taylor Hawkins on his solo single 'Range Rover Bitch'.

He said: ''I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do 'Range Rover Bitch' that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That's the tune.''

Liam did end up performing with the US rock band at their own festival, CalJam, in San Bernadino, California in October, where they teamed up on a rendition of The Beatles' hit 'Come Together'.