Emily Eavis has added to speculation that Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar could headline Glastonbury next year.

Both artists have been tipped to play the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm for its 50th anniversary event in 2020, and on Monday morning (25.11.19), the festival's co-organiser teased that the final two headliners have never played the music extravaganza before and that one is female and the other male, leading many to believe that the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker and US hip-hop superstar could be joining Sir Paul McCartney in Somerset next June, as both have never graced a stage at Glastonbury before.

Emily - who curates the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - told 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2: ''Interestingly, for the other two headliners it's their first time at Glastonbury and we've got one male and one female - so there's a couple of clues there. I'm sure people will guess, so don't put them to me!''

On when the second headliner will be announced, Emily teased that it could be ''this side of Christmas''.

And the rest of the line-up will be unveiled early next year, as she added that ''everyone needs their moment''.

So far, McCartney has been confirmed as the closing act for Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Emily commented: ''It's amazing having him back. It's the ultimate way to celebrate.''

Responding to an announcement on the festival's official Twitter page last Monday (18.11.19), the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker replied: ''Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!''

The 77-year-old Beatles legend had hinted at the news earlier that day, as he shared a cryptic riddle on social media.

He tweeted an image of composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry, with the surnames combining as 'Glass-Stone-Berry''.

Now, it's official and the legendary star will be returning to the festival for the first time since 2004, when he topped the bill alongside fellow headliners Muse and Oasis.

Glastonbury will also see Diana Ross play the Sunday afternoon's Legend's slot on June 28.