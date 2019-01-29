Emily Eavis ''doesn't know'' how much longer Glastonbury Festival will be around for.

The world renowned music extravaganza's organiser - who curates the line-up with her father, Michael Eavis - has opened up about the challenges the Worthy Farm event in Somerset, South West England - which launched in 1970 - is faced with each year, including extreme weather and their relationships with the owners of the farmland the site is situated on.

The festival already has a ''fallow year'' every few years to allow the muddy fields to recover.

Appearing on George Ezra's 'George Ezra & Friends' podcast, Emily admitted: ''I don't know if it will be going that long.

''There are so many factors its dependent on.

''We're reliant on good feeling and where people help us out.

''The location of it means we are using 20 different farms' land so we have to maintain relationships with people and we have to take over their land.

''The fact that it's a farm, the fact that there is extreme weather. There are so many things.''

Emily says that it's vital that the festival, which is spread out over around 900 acres of land, and will this year see 135,000 festival-goers party on the sprawling farmlands, maintains its size and doesn't get any bigger.

She explained to the 'Shotgun' hitmaker: ''We have a licence which is in perpetuity, which means we don't have to apply for it every year.

''But now our council can see that it brings in so much to the local economy and there are so many benefits.

''So fingers crossed, we'll keep it going.''

So far, Stormzy has been confirmed for the Pyramid Stage, Kylie Minogue is set to make her debut performing the Sunday afternoon Legend's slot and Janelle Monae was recently announced for the West Holts Stage.

Emily has fulled rumours that The Cure could be set to play this June.

Speaking about how Robert Smith's band's headlining set in 1995 was a turning point in the festival's history, she said: ''I was born in '79 right, so the festival in the '80s it was quite - the music we had on, certainly in the early 80s was much more of a kind of certain genre.

''There was only really one stage and it was more like Elvis Costello and Van Morrison and great artists like that, but in the early 80s it didn't really cross over to the pop culture in the kind of popular way that it does now.

''And then I suddenly probably in the early-late '80s when I was probably nine or 10 that I started getting really excited by my own kind of music. Do you know what I mean?

''Like I got really into The Cure for example and then they ended up playing and I was like: 'This is amazing ... this festival is quite cool.'''