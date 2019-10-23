Emily Andre wouldn't rule out having cosmetic surgery.

The 30-year-old junior doctor - who married 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre in 2015 - has revealed that she is ''not against'' going under the knife in the future.

Writing in her 'OK!' column, Emily said: ''I wouldn't say I'll never get cosmetic procedures in the future, because how can you say that?

''The plastic surgery industry is changing rapidly with an increasing number of people opting to go for non-surgical procedures, so it will be interesting to see how things are over the next few years.''

The brunette beauty was discussing the upcoming TV show 'The Surjury, presented by Caroline Flack, which has been criticised for glamourising cosmetic surgery.

The show sees contestants pitch their dream surgical procedure to a jury and if 75 percent of the jury agree with them, they get the procedure for free.

Emily is not against the show, but urged contestants to do their research.

She said: ''I'm not against plastic surgery, as long as the contestants have researched the procedures and don't take unnecessary risk then I don't think anyone should be judged for their decisions.

''Plastic surgeons can do some amazing things and it can really be life-changing, especially in situations like burns.''

Emily - who has children Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with Peter - feels that social media is to blame for people feeling the need to alter their appearance.

She added: ''It's very easy to judge people for having plastic surgery and say it's vain, but I think society and social media are more to blame for why people feel the need to change themselves.''