Emily Andre won't hide her body from her children.

The 28-year-old doctor - who share Amelia, four, and 15-month-old Theodore, with her husband Peter Andre - isn't fussed if her children see her without any clothes on as she wants to promote a positive body image.

Writing in her column for OK! magazine, she shared: ''I don't parade around in front of the kids, but if they happen to be there and I'm in the shower, I don't cover up in front of them because I don't think kids should have a perception of feeling self-conscious about their body. I think if you show that you're trying to hide your body from them, they'll be wondering why you're doing that.''

Meanwhile, Peter and Emily haven't ruled out expanding their brood once more, although Emily admits she wouldn't want to get pregnant now, as she's busy with work.

She shared: ''We have a lovely relationship and I'd actually say we're closer than ever. I did have a bit of a moment the other day. A lady told she was in the very early stages of pregnancy and she hadn't told anyone else and I had a little moment where I felt a bit jealous. When you're pregnant it's so special and everyone wants to talk you to you about it and you have that amazing feeling of growing a person inside you. It's absolute magic. It just brought back all these feelings for me. I worry it's going to become more often now I've thought it once. So I'm not saying I'd have one right this second as I need to work, but I'm not ruling it out.''

