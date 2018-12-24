Emily Andre uses her old tights as Christmas stockings.

The 29-year-old doctor - who has children Amelia, four, and Theo, two, with husband Peter Andre - and her family like to cram as many gifts as possible into one leg of hosiery and they can then spend the whole morning getting through opening the presents.

She said: ''We do stockings on Christmas morning and then we space the presents out throughout the day, opening some before lunch and some after watching the Queen's speech.

''Our family tradition is making our stockings out of tights as they stretch really long so you can pack so much in there.

''Each person gets half a tight each!''

And Peter - who also has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with first wife Katie Price - is feeling the pressure to fill Emily's stocking because it's usually down to her mum.

He told OK! magazine: ''Of course I'll spoil Emily - I'm doing her stocking this year, so the pressure is really on.''

The couple are looking forward to some quality family time on December 25.

Peter said: ''We'll have lots of food, games and laughter.

''I'm most looking forward to all the games - and all the food.

''We go for a walk in the afternoon and then watch a movie.''

Emily added: ''I love the feeling of all the family being cosy round the fire.''

But the 'Mysterious Girl' singer's older children won't be joining them on the big day this year as he recently revealed that, in keeping with tradition of alternating years with his ex-wife, they will be with Katie on Christmas Day.

He tweeted: ''I never normally respond to anything. But Of course the children (j and p ) will be with their mum for Christmas. This was always the case. And so they should. She is their mum. Have a good day :)))''