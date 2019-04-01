Emily Andre isn't ready to have another baby just yet.

The doctor is ''really busy'' focusing on her career at the moment but she is conscious that her husband Peter Andre doesn't want to ''changing nappies'' at the age of 50.

Writing in her OK! column, she shared: ''Pete recently said that we'd been chatting about another baby. I'd say never say never when it comes to a third child, but it's 100 per cent not happening at the moment as now is not the right time. I'm really busy and I'm focusing on my career. Pete also said he doesn't want to be changing nappies when he's 50, but that still gives us a couple of years! In a couple of years, Theo will be going to school so maybe we will then.''

Meanwhile, Peter recently insisted he ''can't decide'' whether to have another child but the pair are keen to make a decision on the size of their family within ''the next year''.

Asked if he and Emily would have another child, marking their third together, Peter said: ''It's so funny because we've had this chat over and over again now. We can't decide. In the next year we will know. We will know if we're gonna go for it or not.''

Peter and Emily share Theodore, two, and Amelia, five, together, whilst the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is also a father to Princess, 11, and Junior, 13, who he has with ex Katie Price.