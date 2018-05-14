Emily Andre is like a ''big sister'' to her husband Peter Andre's children.

The 28-year-old doctor - who married Peter in 2015 - has admitted she's very careful when she's looking after the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker's kids Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, whom he has with his ex-wife Katie Price, because she doesn't feel like it's her place to discipline them and would rather them feel like she's their older sibling.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Emily said: ''I think getting the balance right as a step parent is crucial. For me I tend to leave the disciplining up to Pete and often feel like a big sister, which works really well for us.''

However, although she doesn't like telling Junior and Princess off, the brunette beauty - who has Amelia, four, and Theo, 17 months, with Peter - has no issues raising her voice at her husband because he quite often embarrasses her.

The 45-year-old singer said recently: ''I do get a telling off from Emily whenever I say something that embarrasses her. It's never done maliciously and she knows that. Sometimes I go a bit far and she gives me a slap on the bum - I quite like that.''

Peter is more forthcoming on social media with posts about his eldest children than he is with his younger kids because Emily isn't comfortable showing their faces.

He said: ''It's different with Junior and Princess because they were brought up in the spotlight. I try to have a sense of humour and have fun with things, but you have to respect your partner's boundaries in a marriage.

''I've never pictured Amelia or Theo's faces on social media because that's something she doesn't feel comfortable with and I'm fine with that.''