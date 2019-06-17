Emily Andre hates to be apart from her husband Peter Andre.

The 29-year-old doctor admits she the 46-year-old singer-and-actor like to spend as much time together as they can and she always remembers how much she hated being away from him when she was studying at the University of Bristol for her medical degree with the pair forced to ''live apart'' for two years.

She said: ''Different things work for different relationships, but Pete and I are like a team and we enjoy seeing each other a lot. I hate it when Pete's away and I would not like to live apart.

''We had to live apart for almost two years of our relationship in the early days when I was at university and we both hated it. Besides we're parenting together.''

Emily - who has two children, Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with Peter - also opened up on what life is like at home for the family and she admits she loves doing her daughter's hair for school but will leave the task to Pete when she is working, despite his ''terrible'' efforts.

Writing in her column in the new issue of OK! magazine, she said: ''I love doing Millie's hair, I do French plaits and all sorts. In fact, everyone jokes that I have issues about having to do her hair perfectly!

''Pete on the other hand is terrible at hair. I always seem to be working on school picture day and Pete's left to do Millie's hair.

''I have to leave instructions on how to make sure it looks neat, then have to hold in the temptation not to criticise his efforts!''

And Emily insisted that she enjoys ''character building'' with her children, and will try and get them involved in helping each other.

She added: ''Millie had me one-to-one her for nearly three years and then her little brother Theo arrived and she suddenly had less than half of my time.

''We encouraged her to get involved looking after Theo and she loved helping with bath times and getting him dressed. She also used to feed her dolls when I was feeding Theo,

''It's harder for older kids but I'm sure it's character building for them too. I'm the oldest of five and it didn't have any long-lasting effects!''