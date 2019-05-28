Emily Andre admits it can be ''tough'' being a working mother.

The 29-year-old doctor has two children, Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with her husband Peter Andre - who also has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price - and has said she often feels guilty when she has to go to work and leave her children at home, though she knows she's ''lucky'' that her spouse is ''very supportive''.

She said: ''It is [tough], but I'm lucky because Pete is very supportive and my work help me out with hours and make sure I leave on time.''

And with the high pressures of being a doctor, Emily says it can sometimes be a struggle to keep her work life from affecting her mood at home.

She added: ''There are definitely days when I'll come home and think about something I've done or someone I've met. When you go into medicine you think you'll mend everyone, but it doesn't always work like that.''

Emily knows her brood are in safe hands with ''great dad'' Peter, but says the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker can ''get quite panicky'' when things don't go to plan.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I have to send him messages with instructions sometimes, but I try not to. Generally he's very good. He's a great dad. It's about having a calm head and that's one thing I'm probably better at than Pete. Pete gets quite panicky.''

Meanwhile, the couple have been toying with the idea of having another baby after being inspired by the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's tot Archie, but have said they're ''happy'' with the current size of their family.

Emily said: ''Both of us love the royal family and were so happy for both Meghan and Harry. Becoming a parent is an amazing feeling and it was lovely to celebrate a new life coming into the world.

''We both love big families but are both happy with how we are at the moment. As far as another child's concerned, Pete changes his mind every day.''