'The Crown' star Emerald Fennell has a fear of puppets.

The 33-year-old actress has suffered from pupaphobia for as long as she can remember and insists all ventriloquist's dummies and marionettes are ''pure evil''.

When asked what her greatest fear is, she answered: ''Puppets. I can't even look at one. Pure evil.''

Emerald - who was hired by her friend Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be the head writer on the second season of 'Killing Eve' - also revealed that she believes in ghosts and life after death.

When quizzed on whether or not she thinks supernatural entities exist, she replied: ''I really hope so.''

Although she wants to believe there is a supernatural world, 'The Danish Girl' star is ''completely terrified'' of dying but when she is gone she wants to be remembered for being an incredible lover more than for her work.

She said: ''[I want to be remembered for] being sensational in bed.''

Emerald isn't planning on departing this mortal coil anytime soon and hopes she lives until she is 100 years old.

Discussing her future death in an interview with Stylist magazine, she quipped: ''I want it to be my 100th birthday, yet I don't look a day over 17 in the iconic Chanel hotpants that they lovingly named after me.''