Emeli Sande's new single 'Starlight' is a ''true reflection'' of her life right now.

The 30-year-old singer - who will release her latest EP 'Kingdom Coming' in November - released the track on Wednesday 920.09.17) and says it's about falling back in love with making music.

Speaking about the song, Emeli said: ''Every now and then, some time away can give you the perspective you need to remind you what's important.

''I made this song for the pure love and the joy that it brought.

'''Starlight' is a true reflection of where I am at in my life at the moment - making music that truly makes me happy and falling in love with it again.

''Falling in love is such a magical feeling and I have tried my best to represent that in the words and music of this song.''

The 'Next to Me' hitmaker added that it felt ''incredible'' to be showing fans a ''new side'' to her music, while insisting that it all came about ''so naturally''.

She continued: ''This is the world that my music career started in and it feels incredible to be releasing music that shows a new side of me.

''The song came so naturally and I really hope it makes people feel good, uplifted and free.''

Emeli is due to head out on a UK arena tour, which will see her play her biggest headline shows to date next month.

Emeli Sande's 2017 tour dates are as follows:

October 14th - Aberdeen, AECC

October 15th - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

October 16th - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

October 18th - London, The O2

October 19th - ,Brighton, Brighton Centre

October 21st - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

October 22nd - Manchester, Manchester Arena

October 24th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

October 25th - Birmingham, Genting Arena

October 27th - Dublin, 3Arena