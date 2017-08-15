Elvis Presley's beloved baby grand piano is to be auctioned on eBay.

The instrument - an iconic Wm Knabe & Co piano - widely known as the Elvis White Piano, was built in 1912 and installed in the Music Room at the late rock 'n' roll icon's Graceland mansion for 12 years between 1957 and 1969.

It was regularly played and loved by the King of Rock and Roll and his many celebrity pals.

To mark 40 years since his passing on August 16, memorabilia from the 'All Shook Up' hitmaker, has been increasingly in demand with almost 40,000 Elvis-related items sold on eBay.co.uk over the last three months - that's more than nine every half an hour.

The auction has been organised for charity which enables sellers to list items to benefit non-profit organisations.

To honour Elvis' legacy, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing Foundation, which conducts hearing missions around the globe and has given the gift of hearing aids to over 100 countries.

It appears that Elvis fans are keen to get a piece of the King with more than 537,000 searches for items this year alone.

The most popular items sold include tickets to a tribute show in Las Vegas, photos of Priscilla Presley and a DVD of Elvis in concert.

The piano will be on sale for 10 days, ending on August 20.

Fans can access the auction at eBay.com/elvispiano.