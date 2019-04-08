'Elvis In Concert' will return to the UK this autumn.

Fans can once again witness the late King of Rock and Roll live on screen accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and very special guests The TCB Band - Elvis' original and longtime backing band - performing renditions of songs including 'If I Can Dream' and 'The Wonder Of You' at arenas across the country.

The show will also see appearances from the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker's former wife Priscilla Presley and Elvis' long-time associate and close friend Jerry Schilling, who will be sharing their own personal stories, photos and never-seen-before footage of the music legend.

Priscilla said: ''We're BACK and better than ever! I am thrilled and honoured to be returning to the UK. ''Please join me live on stage to present this brand new show backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra , Elvis's TCB Band, never before seen new footage of Elvis, and more surprises, including, Jerry Schilling and myself on stage sharing our stories. ''This will be a once in a lifetime show... you won't want to miss.''

The run of dates kick off at Manchester Arena on November 25, and conclude with an epic finale at The O2 in London on December 1.

In 2016, a new Elvis album was released which features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on classic tracks such as 'Suspicious Minds' and 'A Big Hunk O' Love'.

The LP titled 'The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' was the follow-up to 2015's huge global phenomenon 'If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra', which topped charts across the world and sold 1.5 million copies.

Recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London with acclaimed producers Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, the track-listing featured some of Elvis' most dramatic performances on songs such as 'Amazing Grace', 'Kentucky Rain' 'Always On My Mind' and 'I've Got A Thing About You Baby' all complete with new arrangements by the world famous orchestra.

Priscilla acted as executive producer on the project and said Elvis - who died in August 1977 at the age of 42 - would have loved to have heard his distinctive voice teamed with classical instruments on this selection of songs.

She said: ''Elvis always loved the great, operatic vocalists. We often talked about his interest in recording material that allowed him to perform in that space. It's exciting to hear him on these recordings, performing with the world class Royal Philharmonic Orchestra via the magic of Abbey Road Studios. He would have loved these performances and I'm very happy that we were able to make this dream come true for Elvis and his fans.''

Tickets for 'Elvis in Concert' go on sale on April 12 and meet and greet packages are available with Priscilla and Jerry.

The 'Elvis in Concert' UK tour dates are as follows:

November 25, Manchester Arena

November 26, Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 27, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

November 28, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

November 29, Glasgow Hydro

December 1, London The O2 Arena