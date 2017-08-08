Elon Musk hasn't ruled out reuniting with Amber Heard but has confirmed the pair have gone their separate ways for the time being.
The Tesla CEO used the comment section under one of Amber's photos to confirm the pair had gone their separate ways but hinted a future romance could be on the cards.
Writing under a picture Amber posted on her Instagram page, he shared: ''Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another. Long distance relationship when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.''
It had previously been reportedly that Elon called time on the romance and Amber was left ''devastated'' by what happened.
A source said over the weekend: ''It's all over between Amber and Elon and she's devastated. It was his decision. He ended it a week ago. Elon's back in LA while she's licking her wounds in Australia.''
The split no doubt came as a surprise to the pair's fans after Amber's father David previously revealed his daughter is keen to settle down and have children of her own with Elon.
He said: ''Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.''
And the 'Magic Mike XXL' star's family are said to have approved of her relationship with the businessman.
A source previously said: ''Amber and Elon are very serious. She wants to get married again and she would love to get pregnant with him. Amber wants nothing more than to be a mum and it's definitely something that will happen sooner rather than later if everything goes according to plan. Elon is great for her, he is very challenging and she loves the fact that he's an intellectual. Her parents approve of the match and would love to see them get married and have a family.''
