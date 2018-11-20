Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell thinks there's been a shift in attitudes towards girls in the music industry which has led to an increasing amount of female fans picking up the guitar.
Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell thinks there's been a recent increase in young female guitarists.
The 26-year-old musician believes there's been a shift in attitudes towards girls in the music industry which has led to an more female fans telling her the band inspired them to pick up the instrument.
In an interview with the Times, she said: ''I have noticed lots more girls are coming up to me and saying, 'Hey, I started the guitar!''
When asked what the reason for this was, she explained: ''Well, I never had that attitude of 'I'm going to do this because it looks like I can't', which is happening much more among young girls at the moment.
''It's to do with #MeToo. People are considering all the things they never considered before.''
Despite the band's clear impact on their fans, the group - comprised of Ellie, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - felt ''guilty'' about winning this year's Mercury Prize.
The 'Beautifully Unconventional' hitmakers were awarded the prestigious accolade for their second LP, 'Visions of a Life', in September and though they were ''proud'' to be recognised, they were quickly ''deflated'' following a backlash that accused the panel of making a ''safe'' choice.
Ellie admitted: ''It's hard. Because winning was great -- we celebrated. I felt proud. Then you read all these things and you deflate. I felt guilty. 'I'm sorry I won this, please give it to someone else.' And I don't want to do that.''
Joff previously recalled: ''People were angry. They thought we were the safe option.''
Ellie - who was on the 2016 judging panel - said: ''But the safe option is always the left-field choice, because nobody can be angry. They go, 'Oh, it's nice to give them a boost!' ''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.