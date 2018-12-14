Caspar Jopling will move in with Ellie Goulding in London once they are married.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has revealed she and her fiancé - who got engaged in August, after 18 months of dating - are planning to return to her home country after splitting their time between New York, where the art dealer works for Sotheby's, and the British capital.

She told the London Evening Standard newspaper: ''It's too hard, him living there and me living here -- too many flights. But for the first time the long-distance thing feels more OK because we know we're gonna be together when we're married.''

The 31-year-old singer admits that it was difficult for her to feel at home in the Big Apple.

She added: ''As much as I love New York, I find it too much of a sensory overload for a Hereford girl. I can't seem to slot into that way of life.''

Ellie says other than the engagement ring - which she has revealed is ''over 100 years old'' - the couple have no plans set in place for their wedding yet, but she admitted Caspar is the more ''organised'' partner.

She said: ''Nothing too serious has been chosen or discussed. My partner's very involved and incredibly organised, way more logistical than me, so we make a good pair.''

Meanwhile, Ellie has admitted she wasn't able to give her previous relationships her full attention in the past because of the intensity of fame, but she insists it's different with Caspar.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend Dougie Poynter - whom she dated from 2013 to 2016 - she told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm still good friends with Dougie. ''He's a wonderful person. But with Caspar it is different and I've had this time to put my everything into it.

''It's sad that I wasn't able to necessarily do that before.''

And Ellie says her fiancé is not a fan of being in the public eye and has helped her with his ''wisdom''.

She said: ''He finds it all very funny.

''He doesn't like the spotlight -- in fact, he hates it.

''He is incredibly wise, very rational and super-smart.

''He's 26 going on 50!

''His wisdom has helped me through a lot.

''We've never argued. We laugh all the time. He constantly surprises me.''