'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' Ellie Bamber just wants to be ''moved'' by her characters, and explained her only criteria for choosing a role is being ''touched'' by the project in some way.
The 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' actress has enjoyed a diverse career to date - since the festive Disney blockbuster came out she has starred in BBC's dramatic adaptation of 'Les Miserables' - and she admitted she has a very simple criteria when it comes to choosing her projects.
Speaking to Stylist magazine, she said: ''I'm taken by a story and a character. I'll read a script and if it touches me and moves me and makes waves, that's why I'll choose it.
''Like with Mandy [in upcoming drama 'The Trial of Christine Keeler'], I thought she was just incredible. That's my defence for any of the characters I play.''
Bamber, 21, has already taken on a number of varied roles, including India Hastings in dark 2016 thriller 'Nocturnal Animals' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams.
Reflecting on the movie, she admitted: ''I feel very lucky to have had that experience and to have worked with Jake. I mean come on - I was like, 'F**k yeah!' I respected him, Amy and [Isla Fisher] enormously. Isla was super cool.
''At the time of the film's release, I saw a poster of 'Nocturnal Animals' in the Curzon cinema beside where I live and I was like, 'Oh my god'. I felt really lucky to be part of it, so seeing it I thought, 'Oh s**t!' ''
For 'Les Mis', Bamber is joined by another talented cast featuring the likes of Josh O'Connor, Dominic West and 'The Crown' star Olivia Colman.
She added: ''There is a moment [with us on screen together], yeah. A brief moment.
''I took the train back to London with Olivia and it was the most fun I've ever had on a Eurostar... with the Queen! We had a conversation about microwaving eggs. It was very silly.''
