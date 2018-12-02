Ellie Bamber had a ''really, really special'' time working with a star-studded cast on 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'.
Ellie Bamber had a ''really, really special'' time working on 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'.
The 21-year-old actress was delighted to film alongside a star-studded cast including Keira Knightley, Dame Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Mackenzie Foy in director Lasse Hallstrom's Disney fantasy and will never forget the experience.
She said: ''It's a live-action film and it's a lot more story based than the ballet but there's still going to be dancing.
''Getting to work with Lasse Hallstrom was so incredible and that cast, I mean... Mackenzie is amazing, Matthew Macfadyen is so brilliant - it was a really cool cast and being able to bring that magical tale to life... well, it was really, really special.''
Next year, Ellie can be seen in 'The Seven Sorrows of Mary', which is based on real events and sees her play an exchange student who is kidnapped, raped and beaten while in Brazil and though it was the ''toughest'' role she's ever had, the actress embraced doing night shoots in Rio de Janeiro.
She said: ''It was very intense. I think it might have been my toughest role to date.
''We did lots of night shoots so I'd come home to see the sunrise. There was something really special about a beautiful end to the day.''
But it isn't the British actress' first difficult role as her big break came in Tom Ford's dark thriller 'Nocturnal Animals', on which she formed a strong bond with her on-screen parents Jake Gyllenhaal and Isla Fisher, which helped her through filming.
She recalled to Britain's Elle magazine: ''On set, the three of us formed a really strong relationship together.
''We all got on really well and we'd hang out a lot outside of filming. I think that was really important because we had this bond with each other where we felt safe together, no matter what space we were put in.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...