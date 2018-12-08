Ellie Bamber's career has put a ''strain'' on her relationships.

The 21-year-old actress - who is dating 'Bodyguard' actor Richard Madden - spent six weeks away in Brazil shooting 'The Seven Sorrows of Mary' and admitted her absence can be tough on her loved ones, but things are always fine again once they get chance to reconnect.

In an interview with the new issue of Red magazine, she said: ''Being away puts a strain on family and friends, but my best friends came [to the 'Nutcracker and the Four Realms' premiere] and, even though I hadn't seen some of them in ages, we just picked up where we left off.''

But despite being away from her loved ones a lot, Ellie always gets to spend a lot of time with her mother, as she's also her manager.

She added: ''It means we make time to see each other and she's always got my back.''

Meanwhile, the 'Nocturnal Animals' actress doesn't feel particularly famous but revealed there are aspects of being in the public eye that she finds tough.

She said: ''[The hardest thing was] moving away from my friends and family... walking to the chip shop on a Sunday with a hangover, that's not so good.

''I don't acknowledge it, I don't really feel I am famous in any way.''

Boyfriend Richard starred in 'Bodyguard' - one of the year's biggest TV shows - and he and Ellie enjoyed watching it back together.

She admitted: ''We watched it together at his house.''

Despite a very successful year herself, the 'Les Miserables' actress feels she is still ''learning''.

She said: ''I'm still finding my way, so it can be hard. I'm still growing, still learning, still changing.''