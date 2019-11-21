Elle Macpherson says supplements, lymph drainage and exercise help to keep her fit and healthy.
The 55-year-old supermodel uses plant-based nutritional supplements from her own brand Wellco and believes that her supplements along with an active lifestyle, keep her healthy and fit.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Being Australian , I'm at my most comfortable by the sea. Im so blessed to live in Miami close to the Bahamas. People ask me what I do to keep in shape. First of all I start on the inside with @welleco super greens , it's a one and done evolution of the multivitamin and mineral , a beauty support right down to your mitochondria. I use our clean lean nourishing plant protein as a snack in between plant based meals welleco.com -and I spend as much time as I can in nature swimming , walking - and drink loads of filtered water.''
Elle is also a big believer in mediation and said that it is a ''non negotiable'' part of her daily routine.
She explained: ''Meditation/ reflection/ prayer is a important to me, it only takes 10 mins a day but is a non negotiable. I love @sheilamsperez unique method for lymph drainage and which is key for my well-being. You can check her out on line.and in between body sessions at home @therasage infra red sauna for immune systems , detox - my favorite spa in nyc for all things face @justageless and in Sydney @allsaintsclinic ...hair @joshwoodcolour in London and @dafnebeautylounge @goddesslashes in miami @Frankrizziri for hair in nyc (sic).''
