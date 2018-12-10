The longlist for the BBC Music Sound Of 2019 sees the likes of Ella Mai, Dermot Kennedy and Mahalia nominated.
Ella Mai, Dermot Kennedy and Mahalia have made the longlist for the BBC Music Sound Of 2019.
The rising R&B star, Irish singer/songwriter and 'Brotherhood' star join Grace Carter, MC Flohio, multi-instrumentalist King Princess, French star Octavian, Spain's Rosalia, four-piece Sea Girls and British rapper SlowThai in the prestigious poll.
Annie Mac commented: ''The Sound Of longlist is filled with incredibly talented people and is a real reflection of where music is heading in 2019.
''So many of the artists are truly innovating in their fields.
''It's exciting to champion new music across the BBC and share these artists with the audience.
''2019 is going to be a very special year.''
James Stirling, Head of BBC Music & BBC Music, added: ''For 17 years the BBC Music Sound Of list has been celebrating exciting up-and-coming talent and this year we are proud to recognise the work of such an eclectic mix of musicians.
''There's a wealth of talent coming through and I look forward to seeing the artists build their reputations in 2019.''
This year's award went to Norwegian star Sigrid, who recently announced her debut album 'Sucker Punch', and has gone on to secure support tours with Maroon 5 and George Ezra next year.
She said: ''BBC Music's Sound Of 2018 helped me so much with reaching a new audience and giving my music some extra exposure on the radio.
''I'm still very thankful for being chosen as this year's Sound Of, and I am so excited to see who this year's winner will be!''
Previous winners have included Dua Lipa, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man.
The daily countdown of the Top 5 will kick off on January 7, during Annie's show on BBC Radio 1 (7pm to 9pm).
With the winner announced on January 11.
The BBC Music Sound of 2019 longlist is as follows:
Dermot Kennedy
Ella Mai
Flohio
Grace Carter
King Princess
Mahalia
Octavian
Rosalia
Sea Girls
SlowThai
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.