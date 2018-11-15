Grey's Anatomy's Ella Jay Basco is set to play Cassandra Cain in 'Birds of Prey'.

According to Variety, the rising star has been cast to play the role of DC Comics assassin Cain - the daughter of David Cain and Lady Shiva - who is deprived of any human contact or speech during her childhood to make her the world's greatest killer.

The 'Suicide Squad' spin-off which will see Margot Robbie, 28, reprise her role as Harley Quinn - has been given an official release date of February 7, 2020, by Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star is also set to produce the movie, which is expected to feature a villain that has never before appeared on the big screen in a DC movie.

Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain and Renee Montoya will be the main players in Harley Quinn's girl gang in the blockbuster.

The project is being directed by Cathy Yan, who is best known for writing and directing her feature debut 'Dead Pigs'. She is set to become the third female filmmaker to join the DC Extended Universe, while she is also the first Asian woman to direct a DC film.

Margot first pitched the idea of a Harley Quinn spin-off film in 2015, and she's spent the last few years developing a clear idea for the project.

The Australian actress previously explained: ''I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.''