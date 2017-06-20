Eliza and the Bear have teamed up with Rita Ora producer Hight on a number of tracks which could lead to an album.

The group - Martin Dukelow and his mates James, Callie and Chris - recently released comeback single 'Higher' with the producer and songwriter and it is a pop banger, very different to their past folk sound.

The group hope they can follow in Maroon 5's footsteps and prove themselves with their new upbeat style.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Martin said: ''We started doing some writing and our manager linked us up with Tim is known as Hight and went into session with him and really hit it off.

''The guy is an absolute genius and we've done a couple more tracks with him that we have behind the scenes at the moment.

''He took the song and initial idea to the next level.''

Martin is thrilled with the reaction to their new single and says it was important for them to change direction and ''evolve'' as a group.

He said: ''I felt like if we are going to bring a new album we need to evolve. Rather than bring out the same thing.

''It was nerving because it is a different vibe, but we felt like it was a good song.

''The fact that people have jumped on it is a bonus.''

The 'Light It Up' hitmakers hope they will be able to attract a big enough audience to fill arenas one day.

Asked what they hope to achieve with the new songs, he said: ''We just want to continue playing shows. The final aim is to bring out an album with 'Higher' being the new vibe and direction we are going in.

''Really we just want to play bigger, better shows and see where it goes. We will have a tour at the end of the year and see how people take it and see how far we can go.''

Eliza and the Bear play two special intimate shows - Manchester Soup Kitchen on Wednesday (21.06.17) and London Assembly Hall in Camden on Thursday (22.06.17).