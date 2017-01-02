Egos have been blamed for the Fifth Harmony split.

Camila Cabello left the group last month and Jenny McCarthy - who is married to New Kids On The Block star Donnie Wahlberg - believes they will reunite in the future.

She told Billboard: ''I have a feeling they will be back. Every group takes a little bit of a break.

''Egos kind of get in the way; everyone wants a say on their own creativity; and they need to break out and do their thing. Then they come back [when] they see 'I need to get paid.'''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Camila left Fifth Harmony because the remaining members - Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane - were jealous of her.

A source said: ''This all [stems from] the girls' jealousy. You've read this story a million times.''

It has also been reported that the feelings of jealousy between band members - who were put together by US talent competition 'The X Factor' in 2012 - have been evident since Demi Lovato named Camila as the one person who shone within the group.

Demi - who was a judge on the show at the time - said to the girls after a performance of Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together': ''The thing is I know you guys have potential because I saw your performance at the judges' homes, and that's when you guys really shined.

''But tonight I feel like there was only one person that shined, and it really didn't click for me tonight ... right now there's only one person doing it for me.''

After being pressed to name the member by host Khloé Kardashian, Demi eventually singled out Camila.

Despite leaving the group, Camila previously insisted she wished ''nothing but the best'' for the 'Work From Home' hitmakers.

She wrote in a lengthy note posted on Instagram: ''As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness. Just as I said to them during those conversations, and just like I try to encourage you guys, I want to lead by example when I say to each of you guys to be courageous in the pursuit of what makes your heart pound and what makes you come alive with purpose.''